Missing vulnerable Tioga County woman found deceased

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WETM) – Sandra Ledford, the missing vulnerable adult in Tioga County, was found deceased in Johnson City by the Johnson City Police Department, according to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says the missing person investigation by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division did not indicate any criminal activity and that the circumstances of Ledford’s death are being investigated by the Johnson City Police Department.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Ledford left her home in Candor on July 6 at approximately 11:30 a.m. and was later observed making a purchase at the Mirabito convenience store located on State Route 96 in Owego at approximately 11:48 a.m.



Ledford had last been seen traveling south on SR 96 towards the Village of Owego with a cast on her right leg and a prosthetic left leg.