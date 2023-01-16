CORNING, NY (WETM) – In celebration of the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., 171 Cedar Arts Center Experience is hosting a workshop for the youth.

The program includes African Drumming, an Art Workshop, a Dance Workshop, and Storytelling with the African American Read-in of the Southern Tier for children ages 5 and up.

There will be art workshops for teens, twelve and up, with Hiram Cray, an Art Instructor from Corning Community College.

The program will take place at 171 Cedar Arts Center in the Drake House Studio Theater from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For more information and registration, visit 171cedararts.org.