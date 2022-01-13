Mobile home damaged in Millport fire

Local News

MILLPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – A mobile home suffered interior damage after a structure fire broke out on Thursday afternoon.

The mobile home is in the Catherine Mobile Park on Johnson Hollow Road where first responders from across the county responded. Horseheads, Millport, and Town & Country are among the responding departments.

The front of the home is currently being blocked off with yellow tape and it’s not known if anyone was inside at the time of the fire.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.

