Mobile mammogram center coming to Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Rochester Regional Health’s Mobile Mammography Center’s breast cancer screenings will be in Bath on Oct. 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Steuben County Office Building, 3 E. Pulteney Square.

The screenings are available to everyone, regardless of insurance coverage, in a spacious, comfortable atmosphere with two private dressing rooms.

The center provides 3-D mammography screenings from certified technologists and an evaluation of the results by board-certified radiologists.

Screenings are expected to take 15 minutes.

According to the Rochester Regional center, breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in women, and one of the most treatable when detected early. Mammograms are the most effective screening procedure for the early signs of breast cancer.

The American College of Radiology recommends that women of average risk get their first mammogram at age 40, and every year thereafter as long as they are reasonably healthy.

To schedule, call (585) 922-PINK (7465) or toll free at (833) 922-PINK (7465).