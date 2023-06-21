STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – With so many small towns and cities, Steuben County and Cornell Cooperative Extension are launching another season of the “Veggie Van” to help bring, essentially, a mobile farmers market to communities throughout the county.

Starting July 11, 12, and 13, 2023, the Veggie Van will make its rounds through Addison, Avoca, Bath, Corning, Hornell, Painted Post, and Woodhull. The County Office for the Aging said that last summer, the van saw between 30 and 50 customers at each stop.

Originally designed to bring fresh produce to food deserts in Steuben County, the Veggie Van—stocked by Lowery and Spice farms—has moved toward more populated communities this summer. It accepts cash, credit, check, EBT/SNAP, WIC, and Seniors Farmers Market Nutrition Program Vouchers.

Below is the 2023 summer schedule for the Veggie Van:

Addison 1:00-3:00 p.m., Thursdays, July 13 – Sept. 28 at 42 Williams St.

Avoca 1:00-3:00 p.m., Wednesdays, July 12 – Sept. 27 at Avoca Village Park

Bath 1:00-3:00 p.m., Tuesdays, July 11 – Sept. 16 at Lakeview Apartments

Corning 10:00 a.m. – noon, Tuesdays, July 11 – Sept. 16 at Corning Senior Center

Hornell 10:00 a.m. – noon, Wednesdays, July 12 – Sept. 27 at Hornell Center St. Pavilion

Painted Post 4:00-6:00 p.m., Tuesdays, July 11 – Sept. 16 at Village Square Apartments

Woodhull 10:00 a.m. – noon, Thursdays, July 13 – Sept. 28 at Woodhull Town Hall



CCE Steuben will also be at the locations to give tips on how to cook the produce from the van. The Office for the Aging also announced that coupons are available for seniors by calling 607-664-2298 starting July 1. They will also be available at each location from July 25-27.

The 2023 locations move away from the more remote towns the van visited in 2022. Last year, the schedule included Caton, Addison, Greenwood, Campbell, Bradford, Wayne, Pulteney, Avoca and Cohocton. The van is also sponsored by the Corning Foundation and Blue Cross Excellus.