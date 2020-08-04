Mobile meth lab discovered in Wellsboro, one person arrested

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – Wellsboro Police and members of the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested one person on a bench warrant and discovered a mobile meth lab on Monday.

After arresting the individual on the bench warrant, police were notified by a third party that the arestee was manufacturing methamphetamine with a “mobile clandestine lab” in the trunk of a vehicle on East Avenue.

With assistance from Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Lab Response Team and Wellsboro Fire Department, the mobile meth lab was neutralized. Evidence and hazardous materials were collected and the lab was deactivated without incident, according to Wellsboro Police.

The investigation into the mobile meth lab is on-going.