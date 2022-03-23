BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – The Bradford County Veteran’s Affairs Department is teaming up with Dandy to raise awareness about a service available for the county’s veterans.

The Mobile Veterans Resource Center Vehicle (MVRC) will be stationed at several Dandy locations throughout the next several weeks. The bus will have resources available for veterans to learn about services from the Veterans administration. Veterans can also apply for benefits and compensations.

“When we completed the van in 2020, we were hindered with the Covid-19 pandemic. Now that the

restrictions are eased, we want to take the office on the road. Many Veterans are unaware of their

benefits and I hope that teaming up with Dandy will bring the needed awareness to our Veteran

population,” said Pete Miller, Bradford County Veterans Affairs Director

The MVRC campaign will also target local businesses, places of worship and other sites in order to find more locations for the bus.

Dandy Marketing Director, Bill Bustin, said, “We couldn’t be happier with the partnership. We proudly

support our Veteran employees and customers, so taking the opportunity to use Dandy’s presence in

Bradford County to help more Veterans acquire services and benefits is important to us.”

Anyone interested in hosting the MVRC at their location can email bcvets@bradfordco.org. The MVRC will stop at Dandy locations from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the following days: