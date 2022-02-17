Mohawk Valley again at risk for flooding with rains and thaws

Flooding in the Mohawk Valley area from the Nor’easter that brought several inches of rain to Central New York on Tuesday, Oct. 26th, 2021

KNOXVILLE, PA (WETM) — Pennsylvania’s Northern Tier is no stranger to floods. Last summer saw disastrous flooding in the Mohawk Valley region, and this year would unlikely be a repeat.

Thanks to the efforts of local officials and emergency coordinators, the creeks and streams that overflowed last year should be significantly better off. It all comes down to maintenance, according to Carl Cox, Knoxville Emergency Management Coordinator. Cox said one of the best ways to maintain creeks and streams is to remove buildup of any gravel and debris, that way it’s not an issue in the event any flooding issues.

Cox also said in a recent phone interview that he will be maintaining and monitoring waterways ahead of and during the upcoming weather.

After the flooding last year both the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and the Small Business Administration were in town assessing the damage and helping pick up the pieces.

Any residents with flood damage should report it to the borough office by calling 814-326-4126.