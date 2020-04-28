Montour Falls annual Festival and Parade of Bands canceled

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Montour Falls Fire Department Festival Committee announced Tuesday that the 64th annual Festival and Parade of Bands set for June 11th -13 2020 has been canceled due to COVID-19.

This decision is in the best intereset for all involved with our event including our members, vendors and especially the families who support this schuyler county tradition. We wish everyone to stay safe and healthy during this time. Partnerships already committed to this years event will be credited to our 2021 event.

A drive-thru chicken barbecue will be held at the festival grounds on Saturday, June 13 at the festival grounds starting at 11 a.m.

A tentative date for the next Festival and Parade of Bands is set for June 10-12, 2021.

