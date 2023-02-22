Governor Kathy Hochul presenting a check to the Village of Montour Falls on Wednesday.

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) — Governor Kathy Hochul visited the Southern Tier on Wednesday, and during her visit, announced that Montour Falls will receive $4.5 million as part of the NY Forward Grant Program.

With this money, Montour Falls plans to provide a new housing development, streetscape improvements along NYS Route 13, numerous infrastructure projects at Montour Marina, the creation of a downtown improvement fund, and much more.

The New York Forward Program was created in 2022 to give smaller communities the opportunity to compete for downtown revitalization grants from the state.

The different municipalities competed for the chance to win either $4.5 million or two $2.25 million awards.

Montour Falls submitted its application in September of 2022 and was named a finalist and submitted its plan to the selection committee in the fall with the title, “Community Building for the Next Generation.”

In a statement released by the village, Mayor Jim Ryan thanked Governor Hochul for the NY Forward program for helping communities like Montour Falls.

“I am pleased the Regional Economic Development Council recognizes our village’s past achievements and embraced our plan to continue moving Montour Falls forward,” Ryan said. “This level of funding will help advance Montour Falls in meeting its economic and community betterment goals,” he said.

A larger breakdown of what the village plans to do with the funds is presented below, including: