MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) — Governor Kathy Hochul visited the Southern Tier on Wednesday, and during her visit, announced that Montour Falls will receive $4.5 million as part of the NY Forward Grant Program.
With this money, Montour Falls plans to provide a new housing development, streetscape improvements along NYS Route 13, numerous infrastructure projects at Montour Marina, the creation of a downtown improvement fund, and much more.
The New York Forward Program was created in 2022 to give smaller communities the opportunity to compete for downtown revitalization grants from the state.
The different municipalities competed for the chance to win either $4.5 million or two $2.25 million awards.
Montour Falls submitted its application in September of 2022 and was named a finalist and submitted its plan to the selection committee in the fall with the title, “Community Building for the Next Generation.”
In a statement released by the village, Mayor Jim Ryan thanked Governor Hochul for the NY Forward program for helping communities like Montour Falls.
“I am pleased the Regional Economic Development Council recognizes our village’s past achievements and embraced our plan to continue moving Montour Falls forward,” Ryan said. “This level of funding will help advance Montour Falls in meeting its economic and community betterment goals,” he said.
A larger breakdown of what the village plans to do with the funds is presented below, including:
- Housing development with mixed-use buildings for lower-floor retail and upper-floor apartments as well as the construction fo town-house style single-family homes.
- The streetscape improvements along NYS Route 14 and Main Street. Such improvements will include new lighting, widening, and replacement of sidewalks to allow for outdoor seating for restaurants and cafes, as well as landscape improvements.
- Infrastructure projects in the Montour Marina will include replacing 3,000 feet of the sea wall to make the marina more resilient to future flooding, constructing 20 new docks which will allow for 40 additional boat slips, demolishing the existing boathouse, and construction of a new bathhouse facility.
- Funds will be allocated for the construction of the new park office, marina store, a new ADA-accessible kayak launch, improve access points at Queen Catherine Marsh, and the construction of a new playground for campers and the local community.
- The downtown improvement fund will be created to allow property owners to submit for smaller projects. The village uses examples like facade improvements, conversion of upper floors to apartments, business expansion, and other site improvements.