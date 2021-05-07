Montour Falls Fire Department Festival & Parade of Bands canceled

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Organizers of the annual Montour Falls Fire Department Festival & Parade of Bands have canceled the event for a second consecutive year due to COVID-19 concerns.

The festival is hosted by the department and serves as its largest fundraising event of the year for the equipment fund.

According to a department spokesperson,”at the present time according to state guidelines it would be challenging to have a safe and successful event.”

We look forward to the event in 2022 and want to thank our volunteers, supporters, businesses, high school bands and many more for standing by us through these challenging times.

The event had been scheduled for June 10-12, 2021.