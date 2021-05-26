Montour Falls Library holding book sale

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Montour Falls Library will be holding a book sale from June 3-5 with books for sale by donation.

The sale will be held on the east side of the library on June 3 and 4 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on June 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A second event will be held on July 8 and 9 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., as well as on July 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The library will also be selling postcards, ornaments, T-shirts, tea, and baked goods. Masks and social distancing are required.

The library is located at 406 West Main St. in Montour Falls. For more information, contact the library at (607) 535-7489.