Montour Falls Library hosting concert series

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Montour Falls Library is hosting a Fourth Friday Concert Series starting Oct. 25 with artists booked through April.
- October 25 – Friends with Strings
- November 29 – Tenzin Chopak
- December 27 – Gerard Burke
- January 24 – Silver Lining
- February 28 – Strange Heavy
- March 27 – Se Leigheas
- April 24 – Lisa Fenwick
Attendees pay a $10 donation to support the musicians.
This activity is made possible in part by the QuickARTS grant program administered by The ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes and funded by the Community Foundation of Elmira-Corning and the Finger Lakes, Inc.