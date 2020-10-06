Montour Falls Library temporarily closes

MONTOUR FALLS, NY (WETM) – The Montour Falls Library announced that it is temporarily shutting down as a proactive measure.

“Someone close to an employee developed a low-grade fever. As a safeguard, that person and all those in contact with them have been tested. We do not believe there has been [exposure] at the library due to the timeline of events but to be safe we are waiting for the test results to come back first. Public health has been notified and said the library did not need to close but we made the decision ourselves in a preventative fashion,” said in a statement sent to 18 News.

