WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Montour Falls man has been arrested in connection to two stolen vehicles and a high-speed chase with three different police agencies through Schuyler County.

John Conner, 35, was arrested on May 11 after New York State Police were investigating a report of a stolen vehicle in the Village of Montour Falls around 10:22 a.m. on May 11. While on scene, Troopers saw the vehicle driving north on State Route 14.

A brief chase followed at over 100 MPH before State Police ended the pursuit. The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office then picked up the chase but also had to stop “due to the dangers of the public”, according to the police report.

Conner then allegedly drove into the Village of Watkins Glen at over 60 MPH while the Watkins Glen Police Department waited at the village line. Another brief chase ensued, but police said officers lost sight of the vehicle.

Another driver later showed police where the stolen vehicle was abandoned in a parking lot between 6th and 7th Streets in the Village. Police located Conner and determined him to be the one who was driving.

Police later discovered that another vehicle had been stolen from the lot where Conner had allegedly left the first vehicle. Watkins Glen Police said Conner allegedly drove the second vehicle for a distance before abandoning it and fleeing on foot.

Conner was charged by Watkins Glen Police for Reckless Driving, 2nd-degree Aggravated Unlicensed Operation, as well as other vehicle and traffic violations and other charges. He was released on an appearance ticket and turned over to New York State Police. According to the arrest report, Conner will face additional charges by NYSP.