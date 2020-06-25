Montour Falls Memorial Library opening for curb-side pickup

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Montour Falls Memorial Library will be operating as a curb-side pickup service three months after closing its doors due to COVID-19.

“We’ve never done this before, so it’s going to be a new adventure for us,” said Assistant Library Director Kelly Povero. “Hopefully once we kind of feel it out we’ll start looking at adding additional hours and eventually opening back up the doors.”

Curb-side book pickup will begin on July 1 and the library will be open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The library dropbox is also open for people to return materials that may have been checked out prior to the library closing in March. People can drop off any materials from any Southern Tier Library System library and each item will be put into quarantine for 72 hours before its recirculated.

To help parents pick out books for kids, the library will be offering a “bundle” of books that can be taken out at the same time based on your child’s age and interests.





“You can ask for a bundle if you have something specific in mind, like a nature-themed bundle of books. We’re also going to do for youth and teens, graphic novels, our early chapter books, just making it a little bit easier for people.”

While the library does not have a specific reopening date for the building, they are ready to welcome the public back and will have new materials ready.

“We’re just really excited to see some familiar faces and get products moving.”