Montour Falls receives grant to support Montour Market

BERLIN, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 08: Fresh fruits and vegetables lie on display at a Spanish producer’s stand at the Fruit Logistica agricultural trade fair on February 8, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. The fair, which takes place from February 8-10, is taking place amidst poor weather and harvest conditions in Spain that have led to price […]

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Montour Falls has received over $90,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to support the growth of the Montour Market.

Through the Rural Business Development Grant, the USDA awarded the Village $91,552 for the Market.

The Montour Market is a project that was started to increase access to fresh produce and farm products for Schuyler County residents and visitors.

“The Montour Market will provide local, healthy food options to the many who live in and visit Montour Falls,” said Montour Falls Mayor James Ryan. “I see Montour Market’s formation as a central link to a strong green economy, allowing our local farmers to benefit from a community-driven retail market while enhancing Montour Falls’ vibrant midtown.”

The Montour Market is the first Farm-to-market Store to open in Montour Falls, NY as a sustainability project by North New York, LLC and the Village of Montour Falls. Montour Market opened in June 2020 as a way of bolstering the community’s access to healthy local foods while investing in the farms with pre-paid blocks of Community Supported Agriculture shares. The grant funding is designed to allow Montour Market to purchase the equipment necessary to open a physical location in midtown Montour Falls.

In Fall 2018, Schuyler County residents, local nonprofits, Schuyler County Partnership for Economic Development (SCOPED), and government officials of the Village of Montour Falls began discussing a potential project to boost economic activity in the Village and create greater access to fresh produce for residents.

Ultimately, the choice was made to expand and add on to existing activities run by the Montour Falls Farmers’ Market by creating The Montour Market, a local-producers food retail outlet that would provide residents an additional food-source option and provide local producers with an expanded market for their products.