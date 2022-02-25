Montour Falls replacing 22-year-old fire truck

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) — Montour Falls Mayor James Ryan announced today that the village has purchased a new Rescue Engine replacing a 22-year-old truck currently in service.

The $801,653 investment is scheduled for delivery in mid-2023. James Ryan states that the purchase “-is an effort to strengthen the department’s firefighting capacity and enhance emergency response to our community and surrounding neighboring communities.”

The new engine was purchased from Churchville Fire Equipment will be constructed by Pierce Manufacturing Inc. of Appleton, Wisconsin. The new vehicle will join Montour Falls Fire Department’s Pierce built 2015 Quint and Pierce built 2003 Tanker Pumper.