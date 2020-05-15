Montour Falls resident arrested for hitting patrol car and fleeing the scene

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

Schuyler County (WETM) – According to a press release from the Schuyler County Sheriffs, 31-year-old Ryan Rounds of Montour Falls was arrested and charged with unlawful fleeing from police after hitting a Schuyler County patrol car.

The incident happening on Thursday May 14th, and Rounds was charged with unlawful fleeing a police officer in the 3rd degree and Penal Law 145.00 Sub 1 Criminal mischief 4. Both of which are class A misdemeaners.

Rounds was issued an appearance ticket and will be facing charges in the Town of Hector at a later date.

According to the press release additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now