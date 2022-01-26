Montour Falls to buy 3 electric vehicle charging stations

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Montour Falls will become one of the first communities in the Southern Tier to receive a grant for electric vehicle charging stations.

The Village received the news of the $104,710 grant on January 21. According to the announcement from Mayor Jim Ryan, this makes Montour Falls the only community in the Southern Tier to receive this grant.

“The clean transportation revolution has begun,” said Ryan. “I want to make it clear that no pandemic can hit the brakes on our campaign for a healthier, stronger, more equitable and sustainable Montour Falls will be powered by clean energy.”

Ryan will work with the Sustainability Committee to decide on the best location for the chargers. The Village will buy two Level 2 chargers and one Level 3 charger. Mayor Ryan said these stations will encourage” community members to explore electric and hybrid vehicle options and contribute to lower emissions and better air quality.”

