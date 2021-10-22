Montour Falls to host cemetery walk, Oct. 30

Schuyler County Historian Gary Emerson shares stories about some of the people buried in the Montour Falls Cemetery during his 2020 Halloween weekend history walk. The walk returns this year on Saturday, Oct. 30.

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – With Halloween approaching, another event is planned for the twin tiers, this time in Montour Falls.

The Montour Falls cemetery walk is an hour-long storytelling experience through the Montour Falls Cemetery, happening on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 1:00 p.m.

The walk will be guided by Schuyler County Historian Gary Emerson, Emerson will share stories about some of the interesting people that are buried in the cemetery above the village. If you happened to participate in the walk last year, don’t worry as the stories told this year will be different than those from last year, Emerson said.

Participants are asked to meet at the upper entrance to the cemetery on Mill Street, off of Steuben Street, and goes over Shequaga Falls.

The event is rain or shine, and return rides to the upper entrance will be offered. For more information, contact the Schuyler County Historical Society at (607) 535-9741.