URBANA, N.Y. (WETM) – Drivers in Steuben County are being reminded of more road work set to begin next week.

The New York Department of Transportation announced that more lane closures will take place along State Route 54, north of Urbana Road for culvert replacement projects. The DOT said the road will be an alternating single lane starting April 4. There will be on-site flagging from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. The work is expected to last one week.

The DOT also announced last week that another culvert project would begin on March 29 on SR54A. That project would be just north of Armstrong Road and will have a detour using County Route 74, County Route 78, and County Route 32.

Drivers are also reminded that fines are double for speeding in work zones.