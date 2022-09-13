AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 13TH: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 13TH: 50°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:45 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:21 PM

Happy Tuesday! Stray showers linger this morning but we have a dry period midday. We even see some broken cloud cover. For this afternoon, the area of low pressure we have dealt with since the end of the weekend finally moves through. It brings scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. This area of low pressure moves out after the dinner time hours. Dry air filters in behind it, so we are dry and mostly clear overnight. A stray shower is possible mainly in the Finger Lakes region on Wednesday. Most will stay dry and any shower will stay light. Otherwise, we are mostly sunny.

Sunshine continues for Thursday. Clouds increase on Friday. We see a mix of sun and clouds over the weekend. There is a slight chance for a shower on Sunday but any shower we see will be isolated. Monday is a dry day with broken cloud cover.

Have a great day!

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SCT’D SHOWERS/ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: PARTIAL SUN. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 60

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

