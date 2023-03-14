(WETM) – This latest round of snow just before the start of spring has prompted another round of school closings.

Though the Elmira-Corning area is just outside the worst of the snow band, towns directly adjacent are feeling stronger effects.

This is especially true for schools to the northeast of Elmira. As of 9:40 a.m. on March 14, more than 20 schools or organizations have closed for the day.

Check for the full list of closings here.

This latest band isn’t expected to bring too much snow to the Elmira area, but places further east and north, toward Ithaca, could see upwards of seven inches.