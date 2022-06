ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – More than 1,600 people on Elmira’s southside were without power Thursday morning, according to NYSEG.

As of 10:20 a.m., NYSEG reported that power had been restored.

NYSEG reported that as of 9:50 a.m. on June 9, 2022 there were 1,654 customers without power int he City of Elmira and the Town of Southport. This included 1,613 customers in Elmira and 41 in Southport.