STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — More than 2,500 people in Steuben County lost power during Tuesday’s storms.

According to NYSEG’s outage list, a total of 2,541 NYSEG customers in Steuben County were without power as of 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 9. Most of the customers without power are in Prattsburg, Pulteney, Wheeler, and Tuscarora, with 907, 833, 311, and 212 people losing power in each town, respectively.

A NYSEG crew is currently working to restore power to the Bath, Prattsburg, Pulteney, and Wheeler area, and it’s estimated to be back on around 5:30 p.m. Crews expect for power to be restored around 6:15 p.m. in the Town of Tuscarora.

There is currently no estimated restoration time for the 108 customers in Hornellsville, Dansville, and Fremont.