More than 747K meals donated during Check Out Hunger campaign

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Shoppers donated $249,123 to provide more than 747,360 meals to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier during this year’s 27th Check Out Hunger campaign.

The food bank partnered with Save-A-Lot in Elmira and Horseheads Jubilee Foods, as well as Tops Friendly Markets and Wegmans stores in their six-county service area.

Shoppers donate at the register in the amounts of $2, $3, $5 or any amount they choose to help provide meals for Southern Tier families. This year’s campaign ran late January through mid-March.

“We are thankful for our amazing grocery partners, the cashiers and their generous customers,” said

Natasha Thompson, President & CEO. “Last year was a challenging year for so many, and community fundraisers like Check Out Hunger help ensure that the Food Bank is able to continue to help families across the Southern Tier.”

All donations made during Check Out Hunger stay within the community. In the Southern Tier, 1 in

9 people are considered food insecure and may struggle to access affordable, healthy food.