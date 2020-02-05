Morning Minute: February 5, 2020 – Fatal Fire in Reading, Abduction attempt in Elmira and Cornell student being tested for Coronavirus

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Fire crews in Schuyler County and across the Southern Tier were still on the scene late last night of a deadly fire in the town of Reading.



The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office is releasing new information last night around this fatal fire saying the cause is under investigation.

The fire breaking out just before 10 Tuesday morning at 3320 County Route 28 in the town of Reading.

The sheriff’s office says two victims were found in the home and their information is being withheld pending positive identification.

A family member telling 18 news a 2-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman died. The Watkins Glen Fire Department responded to the scene along with several other fire departments from the area.

The search is on for the suspect connected to an attempted abduction of a 14-year-old female in Elmira.

Elmira police say it happened around 11 Tuesday morning on Mt. Zoar Street.



The victim told police an adult male was following her in a vehicle while she was walking along the street. The vehicle appears to be a grey Chevrolet Impala with dents to the passenger side door.



The suspect followed the girl and threatened her with a knife, she was eventually able to lose him.

The suspect is described as a: white male – approximately 20 years of age – red beard – glasses – light-colored pants – dark jacket – red hoodie and anyone with information about this individual or vehicle contact e-p-d’s anonymous tip line at 271-halt.

The Tompkins County Health Department is trying to find all the people who may have been exposed to the Cornell University student who may have Coronavirus.



So far there are no confirmed cases of the newest strain of Coronavirus in New York State, now deemed a global health emergency .