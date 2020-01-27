Morning Minute: January 27, 2020

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – IRA Davenport Memorial Hospital which is part of Arnot Health recently earned a designation as a primary stroke center. This has caused a change in protocol for local emergency medical service agencies.

Today at IRA Davenport Memorial Hospital ss hosting a regional EMS meeting from 6 until 8 in the evening in the Ruth Cole Room.

EMS providers are invited to hear details of the hospital’s stroke program and new protocols meet the staff and ask questions.

Governor Cuomo announced today New York State’s latest efforts to prepare and respond to the outbreak of a novel coronavirus in China.

After US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Now confirms more cases in the United States. While there have been no confirmed cases in New York State, as of today. The New York State Department of Health has sent seven total cases to CDC for testing. Three of those cases have been proven negative while four results are still pending. Those four individuals remain in isolation as their cases are tested at CDC.

Devastation and tragedy yesterday as NBA legend and global icon Kobe ‘Bean’ Bryant passing away at the age of 41.

Bryant and his 13-year-old Gianna were 2 of 9 people who passed away after a helicopter crash Sunday morning in Calabasas.

Officials are reporting Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball with his daughter her teammate and parents.