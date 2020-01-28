Morning Minute: January 28, 2020: Corona Virus Latest, Bail Reform Repeal and fight follow-up.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Public health officials on alert with three additional cases of the new coronavirus confirmed in the US over the weekend bringing the national total to five. Now two Broome County residents are being monitored and tested for the virus.



The county health department says the two adults recently returned from separate travel to China and went to local medical facilities complaining of respiratory illness.

So far more than 100 samples from 26 states have been sent to the CDC for testing and health officials expect that number to rise.

The New York State Republican conference is drumming up support from across the state on their effort on repealing the Bail Reform Law.

They say every petition signature sends an email directly to the Governor, Assembly Speaker, and Senate Majority Leader.

They are looking to get 10-thousand signatures. Currently, they are close to 2-thousand.

No charges will be filed after a fight broke out in the stands at First Arena during the Elmira Enforcers win over Port Huron on Saturday night, according to Elmira police.

Authorities tell 18 News that there were too many conflicting stories and no video to assist the investigation.