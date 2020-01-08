Morning Minute: January 8, 2020

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – You might know her from our political talks on Thursdays on 18 News as a political commentator. Leslie Danks Burke has officially announced her candidacy for the New York State Senate’s 58th district via Facebook.

Burke challenged incumbent Republican Tom O’Mara in 2016 but did not receive the majority votes.

Political talk will be suspended until a suitable replacement is found.

The TSA is holding a one-day “express” recruitment day on Wednesday, January 22nd. During the event, TSA officials will discuss the duties of a TSA officer and have more on the application process.

They will also provide an overview of working for the federal government and discuss benefits.

A local boy’s appreciation for local law enforcement didn’t go unnoticed last night as he became the first honorary Elmira Heights police officer.

6-Year-old Dakota Rinker, with the help of his parents, made over 100 goodie bags to hand out to police officers in the area to thank them for keeping the community safe.

Dakota said when he grows up he wants to be an Elmira Heights police officer, but little did he know, at 6 years old he’d be sworn in.