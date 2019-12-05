Morning Minute: Thursday, December 5th, 2019

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We have more on the breaking news story about the shooting that occurred at a Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii around 2:30 Hawaiian Standard Time. Three people were injured, two of which later died, with the third in stable condition.

The shooter was identified as a U.S. Sailor and is confirmed dead by taking his own life. The shipyard is across from the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, which on Saturday will mark the 78th anniversary of the Japanese attack that propelled the U.S. into World War II.

A deadly fire occurred in the Bradford County community of Albany township yesterday morning. charred human remains were discovered and are presumed to be 71-year old Richard Bongiovanni.



No further information is being released at this time. 18 news will have more on this story as information becomes available.

Finally, the KFC in Horseheads will officially open their doors today. The first 50 customers in attendance will receive a coupon for a ‘year of free chicken”.

it’s Thursday, December, 5th 2019.