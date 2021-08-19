Moss updates mask policy for Chemung County buildings

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Will wearing two masks better protect me from the virus? AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Executive Chris Moss has announced that masks will no longer be required in County buildings, but “will remain highly recommended” for employees who deal with the public one-on-one.

The updated guidance goes into effect tomorrow, August 20.

Moss also said the county will adopt mitigation strategies based on a tiered system of criteria that includes daily cases, ICU bed availability, and vaccination rates.

The tiers and the mitigation strategies can be viewed below:

County Executive's Association Delta Guidance by Carl Aldinger on Scribd

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now