Moss updates mask policy for Chemung County buildings

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Executive Chris Moss has announced that masks will no longer be required in County buildings, but “will remain highly recommended” for employees who deal with the public one-on-one.

The updated guidance goes into effect tomorrow, August 20.

Moss also said the county will adopt mitigation strategies based on a tiered system of criteria that includes daily cases, ICU bed availability, and vaccination rates.

The tiers and the mitigation strategies can be viewed below: