TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Tompkins County and the City of Ithaca almost seem to be hidden gems tucked away in the Finger Lakes. With two prestigious colleges, state parks, and the scenic views of Cayuga Lake, Tompkins County has a lot to offer.

It comes as no surprise, then, that there is a wide swath of luxury real estate available in Tompkins County. As of February 3, 2023, there are currently 14 houses or plots of land available that cost more than $800,000.

The most expensive and third-most expensive listings are 5-acre plots of land outside Ithaca costing $3.9 million and $2.9 million. Out of the rest of the list, here are the 10 most expensive houses listed in Tompkins County on Zillow, whether or not they’ve been sold.

10. 63 Whispering Pines Dr, Lansing, NY 14850

This four-bed, four-bath home north of Lansing isn’t even 20 years old and sits on a 1.5-acre lot. It comes with an attached garage and extensive hardwood and ceramic flooring. The cheapest on this list, it still comes in at a steep asking price of $839,900.

9. 230 Pleasant St, Ithaca, NY 14850

Still coming in under $900K, this $845,000 multi-family home is significantly older. Built in 1920, the house is set in a hill and split into four units. It’s close to downtown Ithaca and just north of the Ithaca College campus, Zillow’s listing says its the perfect place for students and young professionals.

8. 578 Van Buskirk Gulf Rd, Newfield, NY 14867

Just a couple thousand more, this $846,900 home is even older yet again. The 1865 home is a single-family, 3,000-square-foot home likely gets its hefty price tag from the 80 acres of open field, pond, and barns on the lot that sits in the southwest corner of the county.

7. 429 Bostwick Rd, Ithaca, NY 14850

Finally breaking the $900K barrier, this 20-acre lot and 1,600-square-foot home lies a few minutes west of downtown Ithaca. While the house is decked out in bright colors and hardwood floors, the land has plenty of agriculture opportunities, with plenty of barn space for animals and storage.

6. 99 Eastlake Rd, Lansing, NY 14850

One of the most unique homes on this list, the $1,146,000, four-bed, five-bath, 10,600-square-foot behemoth sits just east of the Cayuga Lake shoreline in Lansing. The house, built in 1988, doubles as both an ornate home and offices, with conference rooms, a gym, and offices throughout. Plus, it has shared access to the shore.

5. 101 Linn St, Ithaca, NY 14850

Tucked on a side street just outside Cornell’s campus, this $1,385,000 home is another 19th-century gem. Build in 1890, the listing highlights the 3,300-square-foot home’s prime location is within easy driving and walking distance to downtown Ithaca, Cornell, and scenic trails and waterfalls. It also features hardwood and tile floors in almost every room of the house.

4. 414 Stewart Ave, Ithaca, NY 14850

Another prime house for students and young professionals, this $1,550,000 two-apartment and four-room home was originally built in 1890 and again sits just outside Cornell University. The listing says the first apartment has four rooms, and the second has eight. It also has 13 parking spaces.

3. 301-303 Cornell St, Ithaca, NY 14850

This listing is actually two buildings on one lot. Again located just south of Cornell, this $1,650,000 multi-family home is split into a total of five units. Altogether, there are 20 bedrooms between the 1926 and 1987 houses.

2. 1113 E Shore Dr, Ithaca, NY 14850

Moving right up against Cayuga Lake again, this contemporary build (1996) sits on a 3.38-acre lot just north of East Shore Park. At an asking price of $2,000,000, this is the second-most expensive house with scenic overlooks of the lake, a long patio, lots of natural light and big windows, and lots of hardwood floors.

1. 205 Devon Rd, Cayuga Heights, NY 14850

Topping the list is a Cayuga Heights oldie, built in 1926 and listed at a whopping $3,190,000. At 7,525 square feet, the stone-walled house sits tucked away in the trees at the end of a quaint street. Decked out with ornate, carved wooden walls inside, the seven-acre lot also has beautiful fall vistas, a pool, an plenty of opportunity to take a stroll in the woods.