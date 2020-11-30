Most Valuable Citizen: Sherry Edger

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – If you could select an “M.V.P.” of your hometown, who would you pick? Do you have a neighbor or know of a community member who helps make your town a better place to live?

This month, our Most Valuable Citizen is Sherry Edger.

According to Emalyn Arnold who nominateed, Sherry has made over 500 masks throughout the pandemic and has donated them to the Navajo Nation and different cancer centers across the country.

Arnold says, ” She has handmade and given out free masks to anyone who needs them to ensure that they have more than one”. She wakes up in the morning and works into the night in order to create masks for the community and doesn’t ask for anything in return.

The Most Valuable Citizen is sponsored by Solutions Credit Union