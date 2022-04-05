AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 5TH: 53°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 5TH: 30°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:44 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:38 PM

Happy Tuesday! It is shaping up to be a pleasant day as temperatures rise into the low to mid 60s, we have a dry day, and see some sunshine. We are mostly cloudy at times today before we really see clouds increase this evening. This is ahead of an area of low pressure moving up the East Coast. Rain moves in overnight and sticks around into Wednesday morning. Lows tonight are in the 40s. There is a brief dry period on Wednesday afternoon before more rain moves in Wednesday night as another area of low pressure enters the region. We stay in the 60s for our highs on Wednesday.

Thursday is going to be a rainy day and this will be the time period we see the heaviest of rain this week. Rainfall totals from the first round of rain on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and the second round Wednesday night through Thursday will total overall around 1-2 inches.

The dreary weather is not done after Thursday. Rain showers continue on Friday and shower chances continue for Saturday. We are also in the 50s both days for our highs. We trend colder into Sunday with highs only reaching the upper 40s. Stray showers linger early Sunday before we dry out and hang onto the clouds. There is a slight chance for showers on Monday. Aside from that slight chance for showers on Monday, we see a mix of sun and clouds.

Have an amazing day!

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. OVERNIGHT RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. LATE DAY RAIN SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & BREEZY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS EARLY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 63 LOW: 40

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter