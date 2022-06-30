AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 30TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 30TH: 56°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:35 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Happy Thursday! High-level clouds and patchy fog is starting our Thursday. The patchy fog is causing some reduced visibility but the fog will lift throughout the early morning. Today will be a mostly sunny day with quiet weather. Temperatures reach the mid to upper 80s today. Overnight, we are partly cloudy, dry, and see temperatures drop into the low to mid 60s. Changes move in for Friday. We start the day mostly sunny but clouds increase for the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms develop for Friday afternoon and continue into the overnight. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible during that time frame and all of the Twin Tiers is under a marginal risk on Friday which is a 1 out of 5 with 1 being the lowest. For Saturday, showers and thunderstorms linger in the morning. Drier weather returns for the afternoon and evening.

For the rest of the long holiday weekend, we are dry and sunny. Mostly sunny Sunday and for the Fourth of July. Temperatures are also in the low to mid 80s. Showers and thunderstorms return for Tuesday. Dry weather makes a comeback for Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Have an amazing day!

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: HOT & HUMID. OVERNIGHT SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & T-STORMS LINGER

HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 57

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter