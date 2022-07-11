AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 11TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 11TH: 57°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:41 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 8:44 PM

Happy Monday! It is a clear start to the day and we hold onto the clear conditions throughout our Monday. We see plenty of sunshine today and stay dry. A breezy southwesterly wind allows our temperatures to reach near 90. Overnight, clouds increase and showers and thunderstorms develop late overnight. Lows tonight are in the mid 60s. Showers and thunderstorms linger throughout Tuesday morning. By the late morning hours and into the early afternoon, we dry out and any sunshine we see will help fuel thunderstorm development. Another line of showers and thunderstorms moves in for Tuesday late afternoon and into the evening. We are under a marginal risk for a majority of the Twin Tiers on Tuesday, a 1 out of 5, for the potential to see isolated strong to severe storms. The main threat is damaging wind. As for temperatures, we reach the mid 80s and it will be humid.

Wednesday is a mix of sun and clouds day with showers and thunderstorms developing late in the day. Highs reach the low 80s. Thursday is when we see some sunshine return. There is a slight chance for a shower on Thursday but any shower would be isolated and light. Friday and Saturday are dry and mostly sunny days. Temperatures are in the low to mid 80s Friday and the upper 80s on Saturday. Shower and thunderstorm chances return for Sunday.

Have an amazing day!

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 89 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. SCT’D SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS, BREEZY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. LATE DAY SHOWER & STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWER

HIGH: 79 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS & STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

