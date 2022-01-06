Mother charged after Yates County toddler injured in lawnmower accident

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

KEUKA PARK, N.Y. (WETM) – A Yates County mother has been charged after she allegedly backed over her young son with a lawnmower last fall.

According to the Yates County Sheriff’s Office, Rhonda Zimmerman was charged with third degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child. The Sheriff’s investigation found Zimmerman was allegedly operating a lawnmower and had accidentally backed over the 1-year-old boy on Oct. 29, 2021.

The child had received severe injuries to the legs and arms and had to be airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester to be treated for the injuries.

Zimmerman was arrested on Jan. 5 at the Yates County Public Safety Building, issued an appearance ticket to return to Jerusalem Court at later date and released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now