Mother charged after Yates County toddler injured in lawnmower accident

KEUKA PARK, N.Y. (WETM) – A Yates County mother has been charged after she allegedly backed over her young son with a lawnmower last fall.

According to the Yates County Sheriff’s Office, Rhonda Zimmerman was charged with third degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child. The Sheriff’s investigation found Zimmerman was allegedly operating a lawnmower and had accidentally backed over the 1-year-old boy on Oct. 29, 2021.

The child had received severe injuries to the legs and arms and had to be airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester to be treated for the injuries.

Zimmerman was arrested on Jan. 5 at the Yates County Public Safety Building, issued an appearance ticket to return to Jerusalem Court at later date and released.