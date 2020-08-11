Motor Vehicle Accident ends with a car striking a pole in Elmira Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY (WETM-TV)- Calls began coming in around 5:00 PM on Monday, Aug 11, for a motor vehicle accident involving a car that ran into a pole in the village of Elmira Heights.

The accident occurred just down the road from R. S. Parker Landscape across form the corner of Lounsbury Avenue and Grand Central Avenue.

Members of the New York State Police responded to the scene along with members of the Elmira Heights Police Department.

Traffic was forced to one-lane traffic until Dave’s Towing Co. was able to remove the vehicle from the scene.

No injuries are being reported at this time.

This is a developing story and 18 News will provide you with more information as it becomes available to us.