Motor vehicle accident in Elmira Heights leaves possible injuries

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – At approximately 4:15 p.m. there were reports of a motor vehicle accident in Elmira Heights with possible injury.

The accident occurred near the intersection of W 13th St and College Ave involving a dark color pick-up truck and a four-door sedan.

The pick-up sustained minor front-end damage while the sedan was more severe with major front-end damage and airbags being deployed, as it came to a rest along the side of a concrete wall on W 13th St.

Scanner reports that there were injuries at the scene, our reporter confirmed that the driver and passenger of the pick-up appeared to be okay, but the individual/s in the sedan were not on scene, their status is unknown at this time.

Elmira Heights fire, Horseheads police, and other local law enforcement were on scene to direct traffic and clean up the material left on the road from the crash.

18News will provide more information if any becomes available.