ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- A motor vehicle accident took place on the corner of West 3rd Street and Walnut Street around 8 p.m., sending one person to the hospital.

Calls of the accident first came into the newsroom at around 8:30 p.m. According to the reporter on scene, Elmira Police Department, Elmira Fire and Erway Ambulance were there. A white SUV can be seen with its driver side door open, and debris underneath it.

As of around 8:40 p.m., police were still on scene, examining inside and around the car and blocking off the road.

At this time, it is unknown what exactly happened, but we will update the story once we have more information.