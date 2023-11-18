ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A motor vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of the Clemens Center Parkway and East Water Street on Saturday afternoon.

According to an 18 New Reporter at the scene, only one vehicle was at the scene shortly after the crash. The SUV sustained some damage in the crash and its airbags deployed. The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m., and no serious injuries were reported. A firefighter at the scene told 18 News that it was “a simple accident.”

The Clemens Center Parkway closed from East Gray Street to East Water Street for about 15 minutes while the scene was cleared.

The Elmira Police Department and the Elmira Fire Department responded to the scene.