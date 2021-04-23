Motorcycle accident in Horseheads, ambulance leaving the scene

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police are investigating a major motorcycle crash on Chambers Road in Horseheads.

The accident is on the on-ramp to I-86 and appears to involve an SUV and a motorcycle. Traffic is currently being directed around the accident.

The conditions of the driver and rider are unknown at this time. A motorcycle helmet was seen lying in the road near two motorcycles, one red and another white, and the SUV was overturned on its roof.

Big Flats Fire Department, Chemung County Sheriff, Horseheads Police, Erway Ambulance, and New York State Police are among the responding agencies.

