ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been taken to the hospital after a motorcycle accident at the intersection of Tompkins and Davis St. in Elmira earlier today.

Reports of the accident were first heard over the scanner at approximately 1:45 p.m. today, September 20, 2022. The Elmira Police Department and Elmira Fire responded to the accident, and the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital by Erway Ambulance.

According to Elmira Police, the accident was caused by a person driving a car pulling into the path of the motorcycle driver. Elmira Police said that the owner of the motorcycle was driving on a suspended license and was taken to the hospital for treatment of a leg injury. The driver of the car was cited for failure to yield the right of way.

18 News will continue to follow with updates as they become available.