Motorcyclist airlifted after Bradford County crash, State Police investigating

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – A Wellsboro motorcycle rider was airlifted after State Police say he suffered a “suspected serious injury.”

State Police say Edward McCloskey, 21, was riding on State Route 6 in Standing Stone Township when he was approaching a left-hand curve “at a high rate of speed.” State Police say the motorcycle overcompensated the curve and traveled off the roadway into a traffic sign.

After hitting the sign the motorcycle continued in a southeast direction where it hit a concrete barrier. McCloskey was thrown from the bike and landed about 15 feet away from the bike.

Police say McCloskey was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and that he suffered a “suspected serious injury.”

McCloskey was airlifted by Guthrie Air to Robert Packer Hospital and, according to the hospital, is listed in stable condition.

The motorcycle was removed from the scene by Fulmer’s Towing and State Police were assisted by Wysox Fire Company, Guthrie EMS, and Guthrie Air.