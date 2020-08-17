Motorcyclist hospitalized after Sunday accident on SR 223

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A 45-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a driver on State Route 223 Sunday afternoon.

A car being driven by a 97-year-old Elmira woman was traveling westbound on Route 223 near the intersection of East Franklin Street when it turned left into the path of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, Claude Bailey, of Erin, was transported from the scene to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.

The elderly driver suffered a wrist injury, and the driver of a third vehicle that was involved was not injured.