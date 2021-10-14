Motorcyclist injured after hitting roundabout in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A motorcyclist was injured after an accident involving a roundabout on Elmira’s southside Thursday afternoon.

Reports of the accident came into the 18 Newsroom around 1 p.m. with reports of a motorcyclist injured.

According to witnesses at the scene, the rider hit a roundabout at the intersection of Caldwell and Maple.





EMS and Elmira Police responded to the scene and the ambulance quickly left the scene. The motorcycle is being towed from the side of the road.

18 News will have more information on the status of the rider as it becomes available.