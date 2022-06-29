ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) —Today, the Moving Wall, a half-size replica of the national Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall was installed at Eldridge Park.

The wall has toured the country for over 30 years as a way for veterans to see the wall without having to travel down to Washington D.C.

“It’s a very big moment for veterans and everyone in our community and we are just thrilled to have it back”, said Marty Chalk, Coordinator for the Vietnam Wall Project.

Chalk also praised the community for their willingness to help get the wall to the twin tiers.

“I will tell you I made many many calls…. not one time did anyone say no…. as a matter of fact, they offered more than we asked for, so I am so proud of our community in supporting this project. This is a community that comes together and they’ve certainly done it this time.”

The wall will remain in place until July 4th at 4 p.m. and will be available to the community 24/7 during that time.

To view the Moving Wall Schedule, you can visit www.themovingwall.org/current_schedule.html