M&T Bank donates over $41K to local organizations fighting food insecurity in the Southern Tier

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – M&T Bank has announced $41,200 in grant funding to 12 local nonprofit organizations that are fighting food insecurity in the Southern Tier.

In the Southern Tier, approximately 64,040 people suffered from food insecurity, representing around 11.7% of the population, according to the latest data available from Feeding America. Those numbers were expected to rise due to COVID-19’s effects on lives and livelihoods, with projected rates as high as 16.8% in Broome County and 16.4% in Chemung County.

The following nonprofit organizations received donations from M&T Bank:

Binghamton University Food Pantry

Broome County Council of Churches

Catholic Charities of Broome County

Catholic Charities of Chenango County

Cortland County Area Agency on Aging

Food Bank of The Southern Tier

Loaves & Fishes of Tompkins County

Meals on Wheels of Western Broome

Meals on Wheels of Chemung County

Nutrition for the Elderly in Tompkins County, Inc.

T.A.C.O. Food Pantry

Tioga County Rural Ministry

“We have a responsibility to look after our most vulnerable neighbors. During what has been an exceptionally difficult year, these 12 nonprofits have been putting food on tables, sustaining nutrition for children and seniors, and bringing dignity to those facing hardships,” said M&T Bank Regional President Peter Newman. “This contribution helps our local food pantries in that mission, which will bring some measure of relief this holiday season.”